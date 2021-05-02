Salem, Appomattox claim state football gold

Our 1st and 10 area squads claimed a pair of state football titles and a pair of runner-up finishes in the 2021 spring football season.

In VHSL Class 4 action, Salem traveled to Lake Taylor to meet an ole foe from title tilts gone by. The Spartans trailed 12-7 before rallying for a convincing 28-20 win over the Titans, giving coach Don Holter his first state title, and the Salem football program its 10th overall.

“These kids work hard, love one another, they love the game and there’s no quit, no flinch in them and when it’s time to get after it they focus, have great discipline and execute their game plan in all 3 phases and they do it with great passion and physicality, " Coach Holter explained.

Salem finished 10-0 in the abbreviated spring season. The Spartans and Lake Taylor played a pair of classic finals in the 2014 and 2015. The Spartans lost the 2014 contest only to turn the tables in 2015 in double OT.

Lord Botetourt reached its third Class 3 state title tilt in six years, but the Cavaliers would lose their second straight final game, falling to Lafayette 27-13. The undefeated Cavaliers led 13-10 in the third quarter before Lafayette rallied for the win.

" I hope that after two years of this that they’ll actually be motivated to actually get it. Just have to hope that they can all step up, take the chance and be our leaders,” Cavaliers offensive lineman Troy Everett said.

“Coach (Jamie) Harless built this program from nothing and dealt with too much stuff and for him to be coaching us how he does is unbelievable and he deserves everything,” Cavaliers tight end and linebacker Zach Horton says.

Lord Botetourt finishes the spring season 9-1.

