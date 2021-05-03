Also-ran Kings beat contending Mavs 111-99 to finish sweep

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with a team staff member as he walks off the court after being ejected late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS – Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks simply couldn't figure out the also-ran Sacramento Kings this season.

It remains to be seen how that will affect the playoff positioning for the Mavericks, who now have to worry about their superstar being one technical foul from a one-game suspension after his 15th of the season.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99 on Sunday night, giving the Kings a season sweep of the Mavericks.

All three games were in a span of 15 days, which Dallas finished with a 6-0 record against the other teams while going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons against the Kings.

Doncic scored 30 points before getting ejected in the final minute after his second technical foul in another game without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, who is battling right knee soreness.

Coach Rick Carlisle also got two techs in tandem with his 22-year-old star, the first pair coming in the second quarter before the second batch — and the ejection of both — with 31 seconds remaining.

Ad

“I set a poor example tonight by getting two myself,” Carlisle said. “That’s on me. I apologized to the team after the game for it, too. It’s not the right example.”

Doncic actually has the 16 techs required for an automatic one-game suspension, but one against New York on April 2 was rescinded. Doncic questioned why he got the second technical for throwing the ball at the basket going into a timeout, and the team could petition for another to get rescinded.

Ad

Ad

Ad