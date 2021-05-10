Vaccine a shot in the arm for Campbell's Olympic preparation

Swimmer Cate Campbell receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at the Queensland Academy of Sport in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, May 10, 2021. The Australian government announced after a special National Cabinet meeting that Olympic participants would be vaccinated under a priority group which includes health-care workers, Indigenous people aged over 55 and people older than 70. (AP Photo/John Pye)

BRISBANE – Australian swimmer Cate Campbell has had to incorporate something new into her fine-tuning as she prepares for a fourth Olympics.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist lined up Monday to get the first of her two injections of the Pfizer vaccine at the Queensland Academy of Sport in Brisbane, one of five venues where athletes queued on day one of the program.

“We’re going into a pretty unknown situation over in Tokyo so to have this little (injection ) is a huge weight off everyone’s shoulders,” Campbell said.

Australia’s national coronavirus vaccination rollout is behind schedule and Olympic participants needed special government approval to access vaccines this month. The government consented to the priority timing for athletes last week.

“Timing wise to get this jab works out perfectly,” Campbell said. “Glad we can get it far enough away from Olympic trials so that if there are any adverse side effects that we’ll be well and truly over them by the time it comes around to Olympic trials."

Ad

Australia is holding its swimming trials for the Olympics from June 12-17. The Tokyo Olympics start July 23, with the first swimming medals on offer the following day.

Campbell said Australian athletes were embracing the vaccinations as an extra precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already forced a 12-month delay to the Tokyo Olympics.

She said it will keep the Australian swimmers in line with their rivals from countries such as the United States and Britain.

Ad