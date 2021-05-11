2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires

FILE - Then-Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has retired, ending a career in which he earned two All-Star Game selections and threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals history. The Brewers announced Zimmermanns retirement Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals' history and earned two All-Star selections.

Zimmermann posted a career record of 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and '14 while with the Nationals.

The 34-year-old right-hander from Auburndale, Wisconsin, made two relief appearances for his home-state team this season and had a 0-0 record with a 7.94 ERA.

“I have had the joy of playing the game that I love for the past 15 years,” Zimmermann said in a statement released by the Brewers. “I will forever be thankful to the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers for allowing me to live out this dream. It has been particularly special to be able to end it all playing for my hometown team, the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Thank you to all of my friends, teammates and family members who have been by my side throughout this incredible journey. I will miss the game greatly, but I’m ready for the new phase of my life.”

Zimmermann initially planned to retire a little earlier.

After signing a minor league deal with the Brewers this year and failing to make the team’s initial major league roster, Zimmermann decided at the end of April to retire. He changed his mind a couple of hours later when the Brewers called to promote him to the big leagues after a flurry of injuries hit their pitching staff.

“I think I was retired for about two hours,” Zimmermann said.

