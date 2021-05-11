Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – Colorado coach Jared Bednar was blunt Monday night when asked how the Avalanche were able to pull out a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Simple. Goaltending - that was it,” Bednar said. “That was the only part of our game I liked.”

J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves to help Colorado preserve its chances to finish in first place in the West Division.

Despite playing with a short roster for the ninth time this season, Vegas had almost double the scoring chances as Colorado— 40-22 — and outshot the Avalanche 37-21.

“Without (Grubauer) we don’t have a chance,” Bednar said. “Vegas was more competitive. They won a bulk of the puck battles, played with more pace, had better execution. I didn’t think we executed what we wanted to at all. ... I thought they were the more physical team tonight, more engaged.”

Bednar added he was pleased with Colorado's penalty kill, which was 3-for-3 on the night.

Ad

Billed as the most important game of the year for both, neither team disappointed with every inch of space, despite key players missing from both lineups, as the Golden Knights dominated the first two periods, while Grubauer and the Avalanche showed their mettle in the final stanza.

Vegas was limited to 15 skaters due to cap restraints and used 10 forwards with five defensemen.

Ad

Ad