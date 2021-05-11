Thanks to COVID, Spieth gets a longer break than he wanted

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Jordan Spieth discusses his tee shot with his caddie Michael Greller on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Ga. Spieth says he tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago. That led to a month break after the Masters. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jordan Spieth returns to competition after four weeks off following the Masters. That wasn’t the plan.

COVID-19 wasn’t part of the plan, either.

Spieth revealed Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus the second week after the Masters, which is what kept him from playing the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook two weeks ago.

“I’ve only played a couple rounds and so I’m looking to maybe knock a little rust off that I didn’t think would necessarily be here,” Spieth said.

Spieth said no around him tested positive. It was Tuesday of the Zurich Classic (April 20) when he started to feel symptoms. He said it was bad for a day-and-a-half, “and then it was just kind of annoying for the next five days.”

He said the last week-and-a-half it’s as if nothing happened.

“Just kind of set me back a little,” he said. “I guess if there’s ever a good time during the season, it worked out OK. But I was planning on continuing to play. I wasn’t planning on taking a month off in the spring. So at this point, it’s get back to playing golf and try and get in the same rhythm I was in and just kind of being patient with it.”

Ad

He was in rhythm, all right. After going without a win for nearly four years, Spieth ran off four top 10s in six events before winning the Texas Open. He then tied for third in the Masters.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad