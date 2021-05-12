Chemistry 101: COVID-19 protocols helped Pens bond quickly

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his first-period goal with Bryan Rust (17) during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, in this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo. In a way, the NHL's COVID-19 protocols may have been a blessing to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The rules forced the Penguins to basically hole up in the hotel while on the road, offering them time to build chemistry, one of the main reasons they were able to win their first division title in seven years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH – Nearly three dozen players made their way through the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room during the regular season, a byproduct of an injury list that seemed to remain in a constant state of flux.

Some, such as captain Sidney Crosby, have been around seemingly forever. Some, such as well-traveled forward Frederick Gaudreau, stuck and stayed. Some, such as massive rookie winger Radim Zohorna, made memorable cameos before disappearing back into the ether.

Each of them, however, contributed in some way to the franchise's first division title in seven years. The Penguins rarely missed a beat — particularly over the season's final two months — even with a lineup that fluctuated from game to game and sometimes shift to shift.

And while the players pointed to coach Mike Sullivan's steady leadership and Crosby's consistent excellence as the fulcrum around which the rest of the organization swung, there may have been another accomplice: the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The policies put in place to protect the players during the pandemic created a bubble of sorts when teams went on the road. A bubble that prevented them from peeling off into small groups to go out to dinner or coffee. A bubble that often left them stranded in a way in the hotel with nothing but time on their hands and each other.

“Through the whole season, every night we were all ordering food to the hotel because that was our only means of getting food some food in us, hanging out and talking and playing games together and all that type of stuff," defenseman Mike Matheson said Wednesday.

“It was kind of like minor hockey where you spend the whole tournament just hanging out in the hotel with your teammates. And I think that was a great opportunity to get to know each other even more so than we would have in a regular season.”

A development that in some strange way may have accelerated the bonding process. One that could prove to be invaluable as the Penguins prepare to host the New York Islanders in the opening round of the playoffs.

