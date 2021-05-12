Law to police doping in horse races not in play 'til 2022

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is walked to be groomed after a morning exercise at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

For five years, a bill that would place the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in charge of fighting illicit drug use in horse racing went nowhere in Congress. In 2020, it finally passed — but that milestone came too late to resolve the crisis that enveloped the sport and its latest Kentucky Derby winner this week.

As of Wednesday, Medina Spirit was entered in the Preakness Stakes, set to go for the second stage of the Triple Crown despite a doping positive at the Kentucky Derby that has shrouded its success and future, and further muddied the reputation of its trainer, Bob Baffert.

In the doping world, positive tests traditionally have to be corroborated by a “B” sample — in this case, a separately held specimen of the same blood sample that came back positive. It could take weeks for Kentucky authorities to get results from that sample, but authorities in Maryland and at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, where the Preakness is held, have been on a more urgent timeline. They had to decide whether to allow Medina Spirit to the post Saturday.

“The takeaway from this is that, right now, we’re in this cloud of uncertainty,’” said Bill Lear, a Kentucky attorney who was a key architect of the law that was passed last year. “You don’t know a lot of things you’d like to know, and we’re coming up on the second race of the Triple Crown.”

Because of the uncertainty, horse racing powers in Maryland were forced to weigh the specter of legal action that could come if they oust the horse against the cloud of suspicion that would exist if they let him run. Their decision was to let Medina Spirit run, albeit with an additional layer of testing scheduled for earlier in the week.

All this comes against the backdrop of a sport built for gambling. Millions of dollars will be wagered Saturday on a race that could include a horse less than two weeks removed from a failed drug test. Those who won (or lost) money on Medina Spirit in the Derby needn't worry — there will be no returns, despite the now-murky nature of the victory.

“You can't get the money back, and I don't think anyone's going to succeed in challenging that,” Lear said. “But the fact that wagers are paid immediately after the races are official heightens the need to do everything possible to not have a(n antidoping) violation skew the results of a race.”

The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act that passed last December goes into effect in July 2022. If it were in play right now, many of these issues could have been resolved before Saturday by USADA, the organization most famous for taking down Lance Armstrong, and one that is expected to handle testing for the thoroughbred industry as a whole once the law is in effect.

