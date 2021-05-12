Warriors rally for second straight night, beat Suns 122-116

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two wins in as many nights against two top teams in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers.

Golden State secured a spot in the play-in tournament with Monday's 119-116 win against the Jazz then held on against a talented Suns team.

Devin Booker scored 34 points and knocked down a key 3-pointer with 5:25 left for Phoenix and Paul added 24 points, but the Warriors delivered all the key plays down the stretch.

Ad

Poole hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the third to get Golden State within 93-88 — a night after his successful half-court heave at the third-quarter buzzer against Utah. The Warriors trailed 98-92 Tuesday to begin the fourth and Poole hit another 3.

Golden State needed his hot hand given Curry's struggles from deep for a second straight night.

Curry had a 49-point performance with 11 3-pointers in Saturday’s 136-97 thumping of the Thunder, but has been off from long range in two games since: going just 4 for 24 on 3s — 1 for 11 Tuesday and 3 of 13 on Monday.

Ad