Pac-12 picks MGM executive Kliavkoff as next commissioner

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner on Thursday, May 13, 2021, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume short on college sports experience. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

The Pac-12 hired George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner on Thursday, replacing Larry Scott with another college sports outsider and charging him with rebuilding the league's football brand.

Kliavkoff has been the president of MGM Sports & Entertainment in Las Vegas since 2018.

Michael H. Schill, the University of Oregon president and chairman of the five-member search committee, called Kliavkoff “a highly experienced and pioneering sports, entertainment and digital media executive.”

Kliavkoff has previously worked with Major League Baseball Advance Media and Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, and was also the chief digital officer with NBC Universal Cable.

“He is very much a new prototype for sports commissioner,” Schill said. “He is the sort of person we need for this decade and the decades beyond. Even without serving a day in the job, George has thoughtfully challenged us to envision what is possible for the Pac-12. What is possible for the coming era of new technologies and media.”

The Pac-12 university presidents conducted a secretive nearly four-month search with the executive search firm, TurnkeyZRG.

Some familiar names in college sports were among those speculated to be up for consideration by the Pac-12: former NCAA executive and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Texas AD Chris Del Conte to name a few.

Instead, the Pac-12's next commissioner — much like its last —- comes to the conference with no previous experience as an administrator in college sports.

