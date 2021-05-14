Jost scores twice, Avs clinch No. 1 seed with win over Kings

Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER – Tyson Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals as the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the NHL playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky also scored in the pivotal period. Backup Jonas Johansson made 21 saves to help the Avalanche finish 7-1 against the Kings this season.

Colorado and Vegas both finished with 82 points, but the Avs earned the division crown and the Presidents’ Trophy — awarded to the team with the best regular-season mark — due to more regulation wins. This was the first time the Avalanche have captured the Presidents’ Trophy since 2000-01, when they went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Colorado begins a first-round series Monday against St. Louis, which wound up with the fourth seed in the West.

Sean Walker scored for the Kings as they wrapped up their season on an 0-4-1 skid. Troy Grosenick stopped 38 shots.

The home-ice advantage could come in handy: The Avalanche have been playing at a high level at home, going 16-0-1 in their last 17 at Ball Arena. The 17 straight home games with at least a point ties the club record set in 2003.

Down 1-0 heading into the second, Colorado quickly found its rhythm. Jost led the way by scoring twice within a 1:52 span to give the Avalanche a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The action got a little heated late in the second when Kings forward Brendan Lemieux collided with Avs defenseman Samuel Girard near mid-ice. Girard's fellow defenseman, Ryan Graves, took exception and immediately dropped the gloves to square off against Lemieux.

