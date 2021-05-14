Rochard powers Hokies into ACC Semifinals

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – Virginia Tech softball is on to the semifinals at the ACC Tournament following a 4-1 win over Notre Dame in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

The Hokies (33-12, 23-11 ACC) got a complete game from the ACC Pitcher of the Year Keely Rochard (25-7) who got the win after allowing just four hits and no earned runs to the Irish (31-13, 20-10 ACC). The junior struck out seven batters, including a swinging strikeout to get out of a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run in the fifth inning.

At the plate, Tech got four RBI hits Wednesday, including triples from freshmen Cameron Fagan and Emma Ritter playing in their first collegiate postseason game. Alexa Milius had an RBI single and Darby Trull added an RBI double. Milius, playing in her first ACC Tournament, was the lone Hokie to register multiple hits versus the Irish.

QUOTING ROCHARD

On her approach in the circle versus Notre Dame

“This time I was able to mix a lot more just because I knew I would only see [Notre Dame] for one game. I was able to use all my pitches this time.”

On how the team is playing now

“We’re making good adjustments, we still have a lot that we can get better at but that’s the good thing. We haven’t really peaked, we’re on our way there.”