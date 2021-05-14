Romain Grosjean wins first IndyCar pole at Indianapolis

Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, celebrates after winning the pole during qualifications for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Romain Grosjean survived a fiery Formula One crash, then left the series behind for a move to IndyCar, where he figured he might compete for wins after nearly a decade of driving cars that never had a chance.

In just his third race, driving for Dale Coyne Racing, Grosjean will lead the field to the pole at one of the most storied track’s in the world.

Grosjean turned a lap at 1 minute, 9.4396 seconds around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Friday to beat two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden for the pole. It’s the first pole for the 35-year-old Frenchman in 10 years since a GP2 Series race in Turkey.

He flexed his arms in joy when he pulled into pit lane knowing he'll lead the field to green Saturday to start the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

“It's like being alive again,” the Frenchman said. “That feeling, whoa! I forgot what it was, actually. Amazing."

Newgarden will start second for Team Penske.

Jack Harvey will start third for Michael Shank Racing after a surprising qualifying session in which defending race winner Scott Dixon did not advance out of the first round.

“It was a mixed up grid,” Newgarden said. “I was really surprised where some people qualified.”

