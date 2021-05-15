Analysis: Picking Medina Spirit in Preakness is a shaky play

Preakness entrant Midnight Bourbon, right, walks on the track during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The conversation this week should be about how Medina Spirit ran a sensational race at the Kentucky Derby, raving about how the horse’s rags-to-riches story is just the type of feel-good tale that the world needs in some brutally difficult times.

Instead, the discussions are about picograms.

For now, Medina Spirit is the Kentucky Derby winner, after crossing the line ahead of all others at Churchill Downs two weeks ago. After the race a drug test showed the colt had a bit — 21 picograms per milliliter of blood, to be precise — of the steroid betamethasone in his system.

Here’s what it means for bettors now: Absolutely nobody knows if the past performances from Medina Spirit — the data that will be pored over time and again before people plunk some cash down to bet on Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico — were on an equal playing field with other horses in those races.

Racing is always a crapshoot. This Preakness is even more of one than usual.

Ad

On paper, Medina Spirit should be good enough to get close enough to the lead early in Saturday’s race that was, at one time, likely enter as the favorite; he was installed as the 9-5 top choice in the morning line by oddsmakers before slipping behind Midnight Bourbon in betting through Friday afternoon. Should Medina Spirit get close to the lead at the start, that probably means the horse that has finished no worse than second in any of his six lifetime races would be a serious factor down the stretch.

Thing is, no one knows anymore. The latest doping mess for Medina Spirit’s embattled Hall of Fame trainer, Bob Baffert, is almost certainly going to have horseplayers questioning how good the horse is.

The smart play is to look elsewhere, and there are options.

Ad