Fast-finishing Penguins open playoffs against Islanders

FILE - In this Saturday, April 3, 2021, file photo, New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz speaks to his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. The Penguins and Islanders meet in Game 1 of their opening-round series on Sunday. The Islanders swept Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs in 2019. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)

PITTSBURGH – Kris Letang has never missed the playoffs during his 15-year career. Still, the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman knows not all postseason opportunities are equal.

“Sometimes you have that feeling inside you like ‘This year is a good year,’ like you have a good team,” Letang said.

Something Letang believes this edition of the Penguins are following an eventful regular season in which they navigated a stream of injuries to high-profile players on their way to their first division title in seven years.

Good vibes in Pittsburgh, however, can vanish quickly, particularly when the New York Islanders are involved. The Islanders swept the Penguins in the first round two years ago. A rematch awaits on Sunday when Pittsburgh hosts New York in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who has won each of his last two series against Pittsburgh, cautioned against drawing a direct line between what happened in 2019 and what will happen over the next two weeks.

“It seems like a decade ago, that playoff series," Trotz said. “I thought (the Penguins) played, probably, consistent play through the whole year. They had a tough schedule at the start, and they were able to battle through it. They got a good hockey team, there’s no question.”

The Penguins won six of the eight meetings between the two clubs during the regular season, including all four at PPG Paints Arena. The results, however, could be a bit of a misnomer. Five of the games were decided by just one goal.

And for all of Pittsburgh's star power, it's the Islanders who have put together deeper playoff runs lately. New York advanced to the second round in 2019 and reached the Eastern Conference finals in the bubble last summer.

