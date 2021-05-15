Play-in or playoffs? Lakers won't know until the final day

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up high to dunk the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

LeBron James may be one game away from the playoffs. Or he may be one game away from the play-in tournament, and a possible high-stakes showdown against Stephen Curry.

Either way, the NBA wins Sunday — with what’s certain to be a dramatic end to the regular season.

The Lakers kept their hopes of escaping the play-in round alive Saturday by beating Indiana, a game where James played for just the third time in his team’s last 29 contests because of an ankle injury.

If the Lakers beat New Orleans on Sunday, and Portland loses to Denver, the defending champions — still the favorites to win the Western Conference, according to FanDuel — are going straight to the playoffs as a top-six seed.

“Let the chips fall where they may. Simple as that," James said. “We're ready to go."

Added Lakers forward Anthony Davis: “We don't really care. We control what we control."

But if they lose to the Pelicans, or if Portland wins, James will be in a play-in game against Golden State or Memphis on Wednesday — a couple weeks after he shared his displeasure about the notion of the play-in tournament.

Through Saturday afternoon, only one top-six playoff seed had been clinched: Philadelphia will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

