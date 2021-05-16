Hurricanes, Preds set to open first-round playoff series

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) blocks a shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes have gone from being mired in a nearly decade-long playoff drought to a division champion armed with postseason experience and success.

Their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators offers the chance to maintain that upward trajectory — or suffer the first significant stumble of that three-season climb.

The teams open their series Monday, with the Hurricanes facing heightened expectations after winning the Central Division for their first division crown since hoisting the Stanley Cup 15 years ago. They were in the hunt for the Presidents' Trophy until the season's final week.

“I feel like everybody’s hunting each other,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, captain of the 2006 title winner. “That’s our mentality. That’s the way we have to play anyway.”

The Hurricanes made the Eastern Conference finals two years ago as an upstart in their first playoff appearance since 2009, then won a Stanley Cup qualifier series in last season's restart following the COVID-19 shutdown.

This marks the first time they've reached three straight postseasons since the franchise relocated to North Carolina in 1997 from Hartford, Connecticut.

Nashville is in the postseason for the seventh straight season, including a trip to the 2017 Cup Final.

This year’s group extended that streak with a late-season surge after sitting 28th overall in the NHL standings as of late February, winning 20 of 28 to close the schedule.

