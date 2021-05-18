Colts change offseason schedule by cutting deal with players

FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, right, talks with center Ryan Kelly (78) who warms up during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind. Reich is always considering new approaches to finish the job. So this offseason, he made a proposal to Kelly.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is always considering new approaches to finish the job.

So this offseason, he made a proposal to starting center Ryan Kelly.

Rather than wait until the traditional three-day mandatory mini-camp in June, Reich and general manager Chris Ballard asked Kelly whether his teammates would be interested in holding light, in-person, voluntary workouts for two weeks and then get eight full weeks off before the start of training camp.

It was almost an instant hit.

“We have a four-hour day, we test, work out a couple times a week, we do individual (drills), we run routes in the air, we do walkthroughs against the offense," Kelly said. “I think this is the best offer I saw out of everybody in the NFL and it just goes to show the Colts being proactive about health and safety. I think it just makes sense going forward."

Workouts began Monday at the team complex, and while it was unclear if anyone opted out, most opted in.

Team officials made four veterans — Kelly, three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton available for interviews. All participated.

Reich said new quarterback Carson Wentz also was in town, but sat out Monday because of a non-COVID-19-related illness. Indy hopes to have Wentz on the field Tuesday. Recently signed left tackle Eric Fisher also was at the team complex, but he's still recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered in January.

