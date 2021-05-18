Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament preps for 37th year

SALEM, Va. – After one year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scott Robertson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament is set to return this weekend for the 37th year of competition.

“It was very devastating last year when we had to cancel the event. It was almost like a death in the family,” said tournament administrator Debbie Ferguson.

Ferguson told the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday night that the 2020 field was setting itself up to be one of the biggest and most competitive. But, she’s excited to see that the momentum carried itself into this year’s field.

“When we started the application process and the applications went live, within 48 hours of the applications going online, I had received 50 applications for the tournament and qualifiers,” said Ferguson. “So, I knew it was going to be a big year. Everybody is excited, the juniors and their families, are so excited to get back to Roanoke and to get back to playing competitive golf again.”

Ad

This years field is made up of 167 junior golfers representing 27 states and 10 different countries. The final qualifier for the event will be held on Wednesday with the Tournament set to run from Friday thru Sunday.

Also recognized at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting was 11 year old Ashnoor Kaur, who had the opportunity to play at the Masters in the “Drive, Chip and Putt Championship” at Augusta National. She also won last years women’s division of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Tournament.

Ashnoor Kaur was recognized during Monday nights Roanoke Valley Sports Club Meeting (WSLS)

The Glenvar High School girl’s track team was also present, fresh off a VHSL State Championship victory.