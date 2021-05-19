Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M's

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull, right, hugs catcher Eric Haase as teammates rush in after Turnbull threw a no-hitter in a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. The Tigers won 5-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE – Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Turnbull, who led the big leagues in losses when he went 3-17 two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. But a fastball in the mid-90s (mph) and a biting slider kept Seattle batters guessing and added to a growing list of mound gems in 2021.

“The whole night I was like, I’m not going to be afraid to make any pitches. I’m not going to second-guess or doubt or have any fear about anything. I’m just gonna go attack, stay in that mindset,” Turnbull said. “If they hit one, they hit one, but I just wanted to stay aggressive. I didn't want to beat myself. I wanted them to beat me.”

The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Two have been thrown in Seattle by opposing pitchers this month.

Turnbull’s no-no was the eighth in Tigers history and their first since Justin Verlander's in Toronto on May 7, 2011.

“He was pretty relentless,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “I'm really proud of him. He’s worked really hard and deserves every bit of tonight.”

The 28-year-old right-hander got a great defensive play from third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the seventh inning and then struck out Mitch Haniger in the ninth to end it.

“Probably three of the best pitches I made all night,” Turnbull said.

