Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end

FILE - Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of Honor at Florida Field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo. Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are together again, this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position.

The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end. The move also reunites two of college football’s most polarizing figures over the past 15 years.

The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’ll be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.

“I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said in a statement released by the team. "I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

He will be on the field with his new team Thursday for a voluntary, closed workout. Tebow is not expected to have any media availability until training camp, at the earliest, in hopes of minimizing the media circus that follows the devout Christian who has received rock star treatment at every NFL stop.

Ad

His comeback is an unprecedented one because of his age, his new position and the fact that he last played in a regular-season game in 2012, with the New York Jets.

Several teams suggested Tebow make the position change years ago, but he declined.

He finally switched after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for the Jaguars the following week, the first of two exploratory sessions that came to light hours before the start of the NFL draft on April 29.

Ad

Ad