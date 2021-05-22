Roanoke golfer Ashnoor Kaur talented and wise beyond her years

ROANOKE, Va. – Golfer Ashnoor Kaur knows a thing or two about staying even keel.

“I try to keep a good mindset, I don’t try to get ahead of myself because that’s never good,” she said.

Wise words from a golfer who has every reason to manifest success. She’s had six top ten finishes in 2021, including a trip to the Master’s Drive Chip and Putt event, and she’s only 12- years-old.

“The fairways were so nice, they were like carpet,” she said of Augusta National. “There were so many nice people. The greens were really fast and really nice, it felt like you didn’t want to walk on them to ruin them.”

It’s a bucket list trip for anyone, but it was a business trip for Kaur who learned a lot.

“I learned that I need to work on my chipping and putting, my drives were pretty good I just needed to get the distance, so I tried to work on that when I came back.”

This weekend, Kaur will be competing at her home course in the Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament, one of the premiere junior golf matches in the nation.

“I know where the greens break and I know on hole where it’s going to kick, if it kicks left or if it kicks right, and I know where the whole is going and where you want to play,” she said.