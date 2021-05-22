Rookie Lee finally makes contact, Mets beat Marlins in 12th

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs past third base to score on a throwing error by Miami Marlins center fielder Magneuris Sierra during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Rookie Khalil Lee hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 12th inning for his first major league hit after strikeouts in his first eight at-bats — a major league record — and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 Friday.

Jake Hager’s leadoff single in the Mets 12th off Adam Cimber (0-1) advanced the automatic runner to third. After Lee’s hit, Johneshwy Fargas hit a two-run triple but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into an inside-the-park homer.

The Mets won despite totaling only eight hits against 10 Miami pitchers. The Miami bullpen retired 15 consecutive batters during one stretch.

The Marlins debuted uniforms with bright red pinstripe jerseys honoring the Cuban Sugar Kings, who won the Triple-A championship in 1959.

Miami’s Garrett Cooper tied the game with a two-run homer in the seventh, his fourth. But he struck out against Trevor May with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

Drew Smith (1-0) stranded a runner at third in the 11th. Jacob Barnes got the game's final out for his first save since 2018.

The Marlins went 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position. They fell to 4-9 in one-run games.

The Mets' Marcus Stroman allowed two runs in six-plus innings and struck out eight, but he remained winless since April 18.

