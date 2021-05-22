Strasburg returns, pitches into 6th, Nats beat Orioles 4-2

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night.

Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

Anthony Santander’s leadoff single in the second was the only hit allowed by Strasburg, who walked four and struck out four in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He threw 72 pitches and picked up his first win in a regular season game since Sept. 26, 2019. Strasburg won two games in the 2019 World Series, including Game 6, to earn MVP honors.

“It’s not where I want it to be, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Strasburg said. “Execution standpoint, there’s definitely some room for improvement.

“It’s still only May, I feel good coming out of the start, take what I can from it and get ready for the next one.”

When Strasburg departed, the crowd of 14,369 at Nationals Park applauded heartily. It was the first game played with an increased capacity of 36 percent. Full capacity will be permitted on June 10.

“I think not having it for so long, you take it for granted,” Strasburg said of the fans. “You really rely on that. You get the fans into the game, and it gives you that extra boost. The atmosphere changes so much, and we really appreciate it as players.”

Baltimore has lost 11 of 13 since John Means threw a no-hitter on May 5.

