Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of Monaco GP after taking pole

Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, embraces Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

Charles Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix are over after he pulled out shortly before the start Sunday because of a gearbox problem.

Leclerc damaged the gearbox when crashing 18 seconds from the end of Saturday's qualifying. He risked a five-place grid penalty if the gearbox was changed, but Ferrari said earlier Sunday he could race with it.

About 20 minutes before the race was scheduled to start at 3 pm local time, Ferrari issued the bad news home fans were dreading.

“Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time," Ferrari said in a statement.

As drivers embarked on their warmup laps a short time earlier, Leclerc complained about the gearbox and went back to the garage.

“We have an issue, we are not going to the grid, we try to fix it here. We will not make it to the grid," Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekie told race director Michael Masi on the radio.

The race director decided not to move Red Bull driver Max Verstappen up from second to pole and left that space blank, giving Valtteri Bottas more room to overtake Verstappen at the start.

All drivers effectively moved up a place, with world champion Lewis Hamilton starting sixth after qualifying a lowly seventh.