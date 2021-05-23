Virginia Tech beats BYU, wins Tempe Regional

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech remains unbeaten in the NCAA DI Softball Tournament after a 11-3 win over BYU. The win crowned the Hokies as the Tempe Regional champs and earned them a spot in the Super Regionals for the first time since 2008.

“I came to Blacksburg to win and to win at this level,” said Virginia Tech head coach Pete D’Amour. “So it’s nice, I’m really speechless about it. I thought we could do it if we had Keely, good offense, good defense, good team chemistry.”

The Hokies hit five home runs on Saturday from the likes of Kelsey Bennett, Grace Chavez, Jayme Bailey, Cameron Fagan and Alexa Milius. Milius provided the walk-off solo home run in the fifth to seal the 11-3 victory.

In the circle, Keely Rochard picked up her 28th win of the season. She pitched a complete game, giving up 6 hits, 3 earned runs and striking out 11 batters.

Up next, Virginia Tech will play the winner of the Los Angeles Regional hosted by the No. 2 national seed UCLA.