Glenvar football has 3 commit to play on college gridiron

GLENVAR, Va. – On Monday, Glenvar had three student-athletes commit to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Defensive end and right tackle Blake Custer will play for head coach Curt Newsome at Emory & Henry.

Right Guard Cody Francisco and receiver and defensive back Keith Couch committed to play at Ferrum College.