British Open hopeful for 75% capacity, without chaos of PGA

Phil Mickelson wades through fans on the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Along with the coastal views at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship, it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that a major championship actually sounded like one.

A larger gathering could happen on the other side of the Atlantic.

The R&A said on Tuesday it was optimistic that Royal St. George's could have as much as 75% capacity for the British Open on July 15-21. Martin Slumbers, the CEO, also said capacity for golf's oldest championship could be as low as 25%.

So much depends on government regulations, and that won't be determined until a month before the Open.

“The big uncertainty for us is clarity with the government and health authorities around social distancing, and that will determine what the atmosphere will be like at the Open,” Slumbers said. “We are building the infrastructure as we would normally build, so there’s the big grandstands going around the 18th and around the first, and we’re building them in a way that we can adapt for social distancing depending on what the rules are going to be.

Ad

“I'm keen to get as many spectators in as possible because I do think that's what creates the atmosphere, and I think actually it's what makes the players play just a little bit better.”

Watching the PGA Championship from the home of golf, Slumbers said it was a clear there was a gap between the U.S. and the UK in terms of restrictions.

What he wants to avoid is the chaos that erupted on the 18th hole at Kiawah when Phil Mickelson was swallowed up by the crowd and had to fight his way through to the green.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad