Rehabbing Burrow says he'll be ready for Bengals opener

CINCINNATI – Quarterback Joe Burrow said he expects to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' season opener on Sept. 12.

Burrow, who had surgery on his injured left knee in December, said he's brought it back to 80-85%.

Wearing a knee brace, he threw on the practice field Tuesday on the first day of organized team activities in which every eligible Bengals player took part.

“Still got to be patient,” Burrow said afterward. “Can’t push too hard. At this point it’s still how it feels, there are still good days and bad days. It’s still sore some days and so you will take it a little easy, and some days it feels really good and you’ll push it really hard. But we have a good (rehab) plan.”

Burrow has been throwing for weeks as part of his rehab, but got an opportunity Tuesday to throw to teammates, including fifth overall draft pick Ja'Marr Chase, his former teammate at LSU.

“We have been doing basically what I did out there today,” Burrow said. “We’ve been doing it basically for the last month. It wasn’t anything new, just with moving targets out there. Wasn’t any big step or anything like that. It was just fun to get back out there.”

Coach Zac Taylor acknowledged being “overly cautious” in not allowing anyone within 10 feet of Burrow to avoid any accidental collisions.

“It’s the first time I’ve gotten to see him to do that kind of stuff, so it was exciting for me,” Taylor said. “It’s good for the spirit of the team to see him back out there. We haven’t seen him practice in a long time, so that was a good sign for today.”

