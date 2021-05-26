Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after a dunk by Kristaps Porzingis during the second half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES – A familiar face sat behind the Dallas Mavericks' bench. Dirk Nowitzki, who led the franchise to its only championship in 2011 during his 21 seasons, came to see his old franchise that hasn't won a playoff series since its title.

Led by Luka Doncic, this edition is looking pretty good.

“I certainly believe him being there tonight was a lucky charm for us,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said.

Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Mavs again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

“We can't rest,” Hardaway said. “We know what they're capable of.”

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and Maxi Kleber had 13. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as fifth-seeded Dallas was 18 of 34 from long-range. The Mavs made 17 3-pointers in winning Game 1 on Saturday.

“The mentality was, go out there, play aggressive, have fun,” Doncic said.

The fourth-seeded Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half. Paul George had 28 points and 12 rebounds.

