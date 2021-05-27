Rose, Randle rally Knicks past Hawks to tie series at 1-1

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) shoots as Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends during Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK – Down 13 points, the New York Knicks needed a change in the second half beyond starting Derrick Rose.

They needed the Julius Randle they saw in the regular season.

Rose scored 26 points, Randle shook off a miserable first half to lead a third-quarter turnaround and the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie the series.

Randle was 0 for 6 with just two points at halftime. But with Rose moving into the starting lineup to open the third quarter, Randle made a 3-pointer to start the period and scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting as the Knicks surged into the lead.

“Obviously we were disappointed with the way we played in the first half, but I knew in the second half there’d be great fight and there was,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“And I think Julius hitting that shot, Julius is not going to go away. He’s going to keep coming. He’s got a great will, great determination and he’s a fighter.”

The winner of the NBA's Most Improved Player award finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds despite another poor shooting night. He was 5 for 16 after going 6 for 23 in the opener.

But he came through with it counted along with Reggie Bullock, who made four 3-pointers in the second half and also had 15 points as the Knicks guaranteed there will be at least one more home game in this surprising season.

