Clear icon
74º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Rose, Randle rally Knicks past Hawks to tie series at 1-1

Brian Mahoney

Associated Press

Tags: 
R.J. Barrett
,
Julius Randle
,
De'Andre Hunter
,
Tom Thibodeau
,
Reggie Bullock
,
Clint Capela
,
Bogdan Bogdanovic
,
Trae Young
,
Taj Gibson
,
Elfrid Payton
,
Sports
,
Mitchell Robinson
Full Screen
1 / 7

2021 Getty Images

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) shoots as Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends during Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK – Down 13 points, the New York Knicks needed a change in the second half beyond starting Derrick Rose.

They needed the Julius Randle they saw in the regular season.

Rose scored 26 points, Randle shook off a miserable first half to lead a third-quarter turnaround and the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie the series.

Randle was 0 for 6 with just two points at halftime. But with Rose moving into the starting lineup to open the third quarter, Randle made a 3-pointer to start the period and scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting as the Knicks surged into the lead.

“Obviously we were disappointed with the way we played in the first half, but I knew in the second half there’d be great fight and there was,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“And I think Julius hitting that shot, Julius is not going to go away. He’s going to keep coming. He’s got a great will, great determination and he’s a fighter.”

The winner of the NBA's Most Improved Player award finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds despite another poor shooting night. He was 5 for 16 after going 6 for 23 in the opener.

But he came through with it counted along with Reggie Bullock, who made four 3-pointers in the second half and also had 15 points as the Knicks guaranteed there will be at least one more home game in this surprising season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.