Similar Islanders, Bruins face off in 2nd-round mirror match

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) checks Boston Bruins right wing Ondrej Kase (28) to the ice in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

When the Boston Bruins look in the mirror, they see the New York Islanders.

“We’re playing ourselves a little bit,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of the Bruins' second-round opponent in the playoffs. “They have a lot of our attributes: They want to be structured, they want to play with discipline, they have good goaltending.”

The same goes for the Islanders, who will open their best-of-7 series in Boston on Saturday night. The Bruins may have a slight edge with home-ice advantage and a little more firepower, but players and coaches on either side expect the East Division series to be a grind.

“We’re straight-line hockey teams," Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield said. “It’s two similar hockey teams, and it’s going to be a battle.”

Half of these teams' regular-season meetings were one-goal games, which fits the tightness of playoff hockey, particularly this year. Three of Boston's and four of New York's first-round games were also decided by a goal.

As Islanders coach Barry Trotz likes to say, these teams are “comfortable being uncomfortable" in close games and figure on more of them coming up soon.

“We saw that in the season series: a lot of tight games except maybe one or two," Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said. "It was really tight-checking, structured hockey and I think that’s what we're expecting.”

GOALTENDING BATTLE

