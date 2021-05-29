Jet setters: US starts grueling stretch Sunday at Swiss

Mainz's Moussa Niakhate, left, vies for the ball with Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,Pool)

American soccer players will be piling up air miles -- all in preparation for unprecedented travel.

Jet setters like never before, the No. 10 U.S. plays 13th-ranked Switzerland in an exhibition on Sunday at St. Gallen, then travels about 5,200 miles to face Honduras on Thursday at Denver in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal. The Nations League final against Mexico or Costa Rica follows in Denver on June 6, followed by a friendly against Costa Rica at Sandy, Utah, on June 9.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter designed the schedule to prepare players for the grueling compacted World Cup qualifying schedule that starts in September, which has three matches crammed into FIFA match windows designed for two.

“This should definitely help us out about different situations of all different types of weather and obviously lots of traveling and different time zones,” forward Gio Reyna said Saturday. “So I think we’re all trying to take in as much as we can from the staff here in terms of the tips they have that can help us feel as little jet lag as possible.”

After playing with their clubs on Aug. 28-29, the Europe-based Americans will travel to the U.S. to meet up with their Major League Soccer brethren, then play their opening qualifier Sept. 2, most likely at Trinidad and Tobago. That will be followed by a home game on Sept. 5, probably against Canada, and a road match on Sept. 8 at Honduras.

They’ll be back in Europe for club matches Sept. 11-12, then repeat the trans-Atlantic travel for three qualifiers from Oct. 7-13 and again for two more from Nov. 12-16.

“It’s really tough,” said forward Brendan Aaronson, coming off his first season in Europe with Red Bull Salzburg. “It’s hard on the body because you’re traveling, what, eight hours back to the United States over a flight and then you have to get off a flight and get ready for a game in three days.”

Players trained at altitude this week at Crans-Montana in the Alps, elevation 5,000 feet, to get ready for the game in mile-high Denver, their first competitive match in 1 1/2 years and a look-ahead to the qualifier at Mexico City on March 24.

