Lamb, Moncada homer, White Sox beat Orioles 7-4 in Game 1

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, third from left, celebrates with teammates at the end of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO – Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, José Abreu drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Chicago has won four of its last five games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend.

Abreu, the 2020 American League MVP, is turning in another big run-producing year. He is among the leaders in the majors with 43 RBIs.

“The productivity is there, the way he plays defense, what he supplies the club in the clubhouse, very special," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. For “some guys, it’s not easy to be an RBI guy. He gets them because he has great at-bats ahead in the count and behind in the count.”

Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for his 11th save.

Keuchel had to grind out the win.

“I’m definitely not consistent, so I’m very fortunate to get a lot of run support, and I’m still waiting on the consistency to be there still," the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner said. “Check back in with me here hopefully in June. I’m ready to go on a run.”

Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles, who have lost 11 consecutive games for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 from Sept. 17-30, 2009.

