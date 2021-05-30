Giolito fans 12, White Sox send Orioles to 13th loss in row

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO – Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday.

The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore's all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.

Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall.

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.

Giolito (5-4) allowed a run, three hits and three walks in seven innings. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of his career high.

The Orioles loaded the bases against Giolito in the sixth with a bunt single and two walks before Anthony Santander struck out and Maikel Franco fouled out. Baltimore scored just seven runs in the series.

Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save and third in three games.

It was 1-all in the seventh when Tim Anderson singled, stole second, took third on a wild pickoff throw by Dillon Tate (0-3) and scored on Madrigal's triple. Yoán Moncada followed with an RBI single.