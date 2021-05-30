Cloudy icon
Giolito fans 12, White Sox send Orioles to 13th loss in row

Sarah Trotto

Associated Press

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO – Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday.

The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore's all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.

Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall.

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.

Giolito (5-4) allowed a run, three hits and three walks in seven innings. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of his career high.

The Orioles loaded the bases against Giolito in the sixth with a bunt single and two walks before Anthony Santander struck out and Maikel Franco fouled out. Baltimore scored just seven runs in the series.

Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save and third in three games.

It was 1-all in the seventh when Tim Anderson singled, stole second, took third on a wild pickoff throw by Dillon Tate (0-3) and scored on Madrigal's triple. Yoán Moncada followed with an RBI single.

