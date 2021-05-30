Virginia Tech’s softball season comes to an end with 6-0 loss to UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Virginia Tech’s softball season came to an end Saturday night against UCLA in the Los Angeles Super Regional. The Bruins capitalized on two early fielding errors and were lifted to a 6-0 win behind Maya Brady’s three-run home run in the 5th inning.

Keely Rochard gave it all she had and left it all on the field in the game three outing, where UCLA collected 5 hits and 4 earned runs off the junior pitcher.

Rachel Garcia went seven innings for the Bruins, allowing just two hits and striking out thirteen batters.

UCLA advances to the College World Series for the 30th time in program history.