No attendance restrictions for upcoming NASCAR playoff races at Martinsville Speedway

In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, people watch the start of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Get excited race fans!

We may see a full-capacity Martinsville Speedway this fall.

The Speedway announced Wednesday that there will not be any attendance restrictions during NASCAR race weekend on Oct. 30 and 31.

“When Martinsville Speedway hosts the penultimate races of the NASCAR Playoffs, our gates will be fully open to welcome our loyal fans back for a race experience unlike any other in motorsports,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “We are grateful to our fans for their dedication throughout this unprecedented time, so we look forward to welcoming them back and hearing the full roar of the crowd in the grandstands this fall.”

Here’s the schedule for races that weekend:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race at 1 p.m. Saturday

Dead On Tools 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at 6 p.m. Saturday

Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at 2 p.m Sunday.

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway.

Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer and adjust health and safety protocols as necessary.