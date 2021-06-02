Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Virginia Wesleyan wins D-III National Softball Championship

Marlins win third and deciding game vs TX Lutheran 9-1

NCAA staff, ncaa.com

Virginia Wesleyan Marlins
Texas Lutheran Bulldogs
NCAA softball
Division III Softball
VA Wesleyan wins NCAA softball D-III title

Salem, Va. – Virginia Wesleyan scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of the decisive Game 3 of the DIII softball national championship series and those were the only runs it needed to defeat Texas Lutheran, but for good measure, it added three more runs in the third inning, three more in the fourth and another in the fifth to ultimately win 9-1.

Virginia Wesleyan finished with 12 hits and two walks, with eight RBI on nine runs. Lead-off batter Jessica Goldyn, clean-up hitter Danielle Stewart and Ariana Rolle each finished with multi-hit games, while starting pitcher Hanna Hull allowed five hits and just one run in five innings.

This was Virginia Wesleyan’s third national championship in a four-championship span, since it also won in 2017 and 2018.

