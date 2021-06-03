USA Diving on TikTok will get you hyped for the Olympics

When you think of the Summer Olympics, do you think of swimming? Gymnastics? Basketball? Track and field?

We’d understand if diving WASN’T quite at the top of your list. Sure, it’s similar to swimming in that the sport revolves around water, but diving is most certainly its own thing.

And it’s a pretty impressive sport. USA Diving, the governing body of the sport, is actually on TikTok -- and the page is phenomenal. True to TikTok form, the videos are pretty short (usually 10-20 seconds, if we had to estimate an average), so it’s not as if you have to tune into a YouTube episode’s worth of material. These are quick watches, set to catchy tunes, they’re educational and entertaining.

We thought it’d be fun to list five reasons why you too should take a break from “FoodTok” (if you’re a foodie), “MakeupTok” (if you’re into beauty trends) or whatever you typically watch on the oh-so addictive app ... and come check out “DiveTok,” as it jokingly calls itself. Here’s why:

Ad

1. The account posts a strong stream of regular content.

And it’s really great stuff! Some of the videos, you’ll want to watch multiple times. These dives can be mesmerizing, and the athletes are seriously impressive. If you haven’t spotted a USA Diving video on your FYP (For You Page) just yet, we’re surprised. Whoever runs this account does an incredible job. SO many of their posts go viral. Here are a few examples:

Ad