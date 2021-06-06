7 advance in NCAA baseball; No. 1 Hogs to face Huskers again

Fairfield's Dan Ryan (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Southern in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Seven teams closed out their regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament Sunday and moved one step closer to the College World Series.

But No. 1 national seed Arkansas, trying for a third straight appearance in super regionals, was forced into a winner-take-all game Monday night against Nebraska after losing 5-3 to the Cornhuskers.

Eight other regionals also will go to a second final, including LSU-Oregon. The Tigers beat the Ducks 4-1 to extend the career of active coaching wins leader Paul Mainieri for at least another day.

Mississippi State will play Campbell in the final in the weather-delayed regional at Starkville and would have to lose twice to be denied a fifth straight appearance in supers.

Teams advancing were No. 2 Texas (45-15), No. 3 Tennessee (48-16), No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15), No. 5 Arizona (43-15), No. 8 Texas Tech (39-15), No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) and No. 13 East Carolina (44-15).

Ad

Vanderbilt, the reigning national champion, beat Georgia Tech 14-11 in 11 innings. Isaiah Thomas' grand slam in the top half broke a 9-all tie. Tech had tied it in the bottom of the ninth on Drew Compton's two-out homer.

Notre Dame's 14-2 win over Central Michigan capped a three-game run in which it hit 15 home runs, scored 50 runs and batted .404.

Carter Putz homered twice, including a grand slam, and Niko Kavadas went deep for the fifth time in the regional to lead the Irish to the supers for the first time since 2002, also the last time they reached the CWS.

Ad

Ad

Ad