Bright future: Gauff reaches French Open quarterfinals at 17

United States's Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – A day after Serena Williams was eliminated from the French Open, 17-year-old Coco Gauff showed the future in tennis for American women is bright.

Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur on Monday.

Gauff lost only nine points on her serve and was also highly effective at the net, winning 13 of 17 points when she came forward — which was especially impressive against a player who is known for her shot-making skills.

“I feel like this has been the most consistent tennis I have played at this level,” Gauff said. “Hopefully I can keep that going.”

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round, when Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Jabeur said Gauff is a contender to raise the trophy — either this year or in the future.

“If she’s not going to win it now, she’s probably going to win another time,” the Tunisian said.

It wouldn’t be the first time Gauff claims a title at Roland Garros, having won the girls’ singles title in 2018.

