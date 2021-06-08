1st and 10 Honors: Patrick Henry’s Roy Gunn

Roanoke, Va. – The 1st and 10 awards tour made a stop at Patrick Henry high to honor star quarterback. Roy Gunn. Gunn wins the award for a huge one-point win at Pulaski Co. where he put up nearly 300- yards and 3 touchdowns in leading the Patriots to a come-from-behind one point road win. Gunn is a three-year starter for coach Alan Fiddler, throwing for more than 5000 career yards. He led the Patriots into the region semifinals of the Class 5 Playoffs, and was everything you look for in a leader during the unusual Covid spring season. He’ll will continue his career at an FCS playoff team this past spring --VMI.

“He gave us a presence this year that the younger kids could look up to and we played a lot of younger kids this year, and they looked up to him. He did did a good job of leading them in the right direction,” Fiddler explained.