Giants RB Saquon Barkley diligent in rehabbing injured knee

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley isn't going to work out with teammates on the field until his rehabilitation from a major knee injury is complete.

Barkley, who was hurt in the second game last season, was not on the field Tuesday as the Giants opened a three-day mandatory minicamp at their headquarters near MetLife Stadium.

“In terms of where he’s at right now, he comes in every day, he attacks every day from a rehab standpoint,” Judge said. “He’s had a phenomenal attitude and great motivation, he’s been tremendously positive. We are going to make sure that we take Saquon’s rehab at the correct rate for his individual body and injury."

Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while being tackled against the Bears on Sept. 20. He had surgery on Oct. 30.

“It’s not any mirror of anybody else’s injury out there,” Judge said. “We have to make sure that we let him get it at his pace and put him on the field, can play 100 percent aggressive and confident, and he’s going to play safe and he can play effective.”

Barkley typically does his on-field rehabilitation in the mornings before practice, Judge said. The 24-year-old goes indoors when his teammates are on the field.

Judge is happy the way the rehab has been going and he said Barkley is eager to get back on the field. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, he was the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year and rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

“I know Saquon’s working hard and doing everything he can to make progress every day,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “That’s the type of person he is and the type of worker he is. Certainly, we’ve got his back and supporting him, and I know he’s working his tail off, everything he can do and doing what the trainers are asking him to do. He’s had that mindset since he went down.”

