Embiid, 76ers beat Hawks 127-111 to take 2-1 lead in series

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20), front, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) vie for the ball as teammates look on during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Joel Embiid kept taking falls. He also kept rising to his feet.

Nothing was going to take Philadelphia's big center off the court with the playoff series lead on the line.

Embiid scored 27 points and the 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. He played 34 minutes despite turning his ankle on one fall and landing hard on his back on another.

“I’m OK,” Embiid said. “I’m standing up. I’m walking. I finished the game. So I’m gonna keep getting back up. I’m going to keep fighting. That’s been me since I’ve been playing basketball. ... Whatever happens, get back up and keep it going.”

Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons added 18 to help the 76ers end Atlanta's streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers have taken the series lead with back-to-back wins.

Simmons has had primary defensive responsibility against Trae Young, who led Atlanta with 28 points, in each of the 76ers' two wins in the series. On Friday night, he was challenged to take a bigger offensive role, especially with Embiid facing constant double-teams.

“I was just trying to push the pace and get in the lane, stay aggressive and get to the rim, get into a rhythm," Simmons said. “I think I did a good job of that in the second half.”

