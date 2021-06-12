Suns spoil Nikola Jokic's MVP party, beat Nuggets 116-102

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns spoiled Nikola Jokic's MVP celebration with a 116-102 victory over Denver on Friday night in Game 3 that put “The Joker” and the rest of the reeling Nuggets on the brink of a quick second-round exit.

Booker scored 28 points and teamed with Chris Paul to lead a steady offensive onslaught that countered Jokic's triple-double of 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

“I’m frustrated with myself because I missed shots,” said Jokic, who shot just 13 for 29. “I didn’t play on top of my game, especially shooting wise. It would be much easier for us if I started making shots. Of course, they’re making it tough for me to make shots.”

With their sixth straight victory, the second-seeded Suns took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday at Ball Arena.

Paul had 27 points, eight assists and three steals for the Suns, who pulled away after halftime for the third straight time. All five of Phoenix's starters scored in double figures.

They are a one win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2009-10 — which was the last time Phoenix made the playoffs.

Monte Morris scored 21 off the bench for Denver.

The third-seeded Nuggets, who reached the conference finals last year, are on the brink of getting swept in a playoff series for the first time since the Lakers bounced them out of the first round in 2007-08.

