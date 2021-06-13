Pato O'Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate

Pato O'Ward celebrates by jumping into James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Pato O'Ward closed an emotional weekend for Arrow McLaren SP by becoming IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season with a victory dedicated to his injured teammate.

Felix Rosenqvist was injured in a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O'Ward called his teammate Sunday morning and promised to win the second race for him.

“I’m a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him,” O'Ward said. “I truly wanted to get it because (Saturday) was very mixed emotions. I consider Felix very close, and it’s not a cool feeling to see that.”

Making good on his promise required a masterful drive in which the 22-year-old from Mexico restarted fifth on the final restart with seven laps remaining in a race completely dominated by pole sitter Josef Newgarden.

O'Ward picked off Graham Rahal in the first turn, then Alex Palou in the second turn.

Two down, two to go.

He next caught Colton Herta, leaving only two-time IndyCar champion Newgarden in his sight. O'Ward caught him in turn 7 with a little over two laps to go and Newgarden tried to use his experience to run O'Ward down to the marbles.

“He knew where to put me in order for me not to be able to get him, but I didn’t move,” O'Ward said.

