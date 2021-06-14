John Marinatto, ran Big East in time of tumult, dies at 64

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2009, file photo, Big East commissioner John Marinatto speaks at a news conference in New York. Marinatto, who was commissioner of the Big East during a tumultuous period of conference realignment across college sports, had died. He was 64. Providence College, Marinatto's alma mater and the school where he began a long career in college sports, said he died Saturday, June 12, 2021. A cause of death was not immediately released. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)

John Marinatto, the Big East commissioner during a tumultuous period of conference realignment across college sports, has died. He was 64.

Providence College, Marinatto's alma mater and the school where he began a long career in college sports, said he died Saturday. The cause was not disclosed.

Marinato was living in the Providence, Rhode Island, area at the time of his death.

The Providence native began working in sports administration at his hometown school as a student in 1975 and was mentored by future Big East Conference commissioners Dave Gavitt and Mike Tranghese.

“In 48 years, we never exchanged a cross word,” Tranghese said. "And I take no credit for that. It's hard to go through life and not have enemies. John Marinatto may be the only person I know who didn't have enemies. He was extremely well liked and well respected.”

Marinatto rose from sports information director to athletic director at Providence and held that role for more than a decade before joining the Big East in 2002 as a senior associate commissioner.

“He loved working, but he loved being in the background,” Tranghese said.

Tranghese credited Marinatto with being the architect of the Big East's reconstruction in the early 2000s after the first round of departures nearly wrecked the conference.

