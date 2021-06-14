Virginia beats Dallas Baptist, advancing to College World Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of Virginia baseball team defeated Dallas Baptist 5-2 to advance to the College World Series for the fifth time in school history, the first time since 2015.

The Pirates, who were held scoreless in Game 2 on Sunday, made sure to avoid that by opening up the scoring with a two-run home run by Jackson Glenn in the top of the third inning.

The Cavaliers’ offense was a bit stagnant but was provided a spark in the bottom of the fourth when Nic Kent hit a solo home run to center field to cut the lead to 2-1.

Then, in the seventh inning, Kyle Teel laid the hammer down with the bases loaded hit a grand slam that just cleared the wall in center field, giving the Cavaliers a 5-2 advantage.

On the mound, Matt Wyatt came on in relief and allowed two hits and had eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

Virginia will open play with Tennessee in the College World Series.