Virginia staves off elimination for 6th time to reach CWS

Virginia and Mississippi State won Game 3s in their super regionals Monday and became the last two teams to clinch spots in the College World Series.

The Cavaliers staved off elimination for the sixth time in eight NCAA Tournament games, beating Dallas Baptist 5-2 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Bulldogs won 11-7 over Notre Dame, breaking the game open with a six-run second inning in Starkville, Mississippi.

Virginia's fifth trip to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, was hard-earned. The Cavs lost their opening games in regionals and super regionals, and they bounced back each time with a team that had no players with previous experience in the national tournament.

“I’ll tell you what this team has accomplished and the opportunity they have now is just incredibly special," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. “This is our fifth trip, and I've got to tell you, they're all joyous. They’re all wonderful. They’re all unique in their own way. But this one, I tell you, the route that this team has taken speaks to the character and the resiliency and the type of young men we have in this program.”

The CWS starts Saturday with No. 9 national seed Stanford (38-15) playing North Carolina State (35-18), followed by No. 4 Vanderbilt (45-15) against No. 5 Arizona (45-16).

Sunday games match No. 3 Tennessee (50-16) against Virginia (35-25) and No. 2 Texas (47-15) against No. 7 Mississippi State (45-16).

Virginia played from behind until the seventh inning Monday. That's when freshman Kyle Teel hit a two-out grand slam to center field off Patriots closer Peyton Sherlin.

“When I hit the ball, I didn't think it was out. I thought I hit a deep flyout,” Teel said. “So very grateful for it to go over the fence.”

