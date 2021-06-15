LEADING OFF: Bieber ailing, Braves rookie Davidson excels

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

AILING ACE

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber won’t throw for at least two weeks because of a right shoulder strain, an injury that will further test Cleveland’s pitching depth.

Bieber allowed a season-high 10 hits and threw 107 pitches over five innings Sunday in a loss to Seattle. The 26-year-old righty was put on the injured list for the first time in his career.

“We’re still obviously reaching out for more information and sending the images to different doctors and things like that, trying to get the best information we can,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “So, for right now we know it’s no-throw for a couple of weeks.”

Bieber (7-4, 3.28 ERA) leads the majors with 130 strikeouts and 90 2/3 innings.

NICE START

Braves rookie Tucker Davidson tries again for his first major league win after an impressive showing this season.

